Kenin crashes out of Madrid Open in 58 minutes

The 2020 Australian Open champion and former world number four has showed some flashes of her old form in 2023, having seen her career derailed by injuries since her triumph in Melbourne.

She reached the third round at the Miami Open in March, but was outclassed on the clay by her Belgian opponent, who raced to a 6-0 6-3 win.

Kenin's American compatriot Katie Volynets suffered defeat to Czech teenager Linda Fruhvirtova while Lauren Davis was beaten in three sets by Sorana Cirstea and Claire Liu lost in straight sets to Yulia Putintseva.

Karolina Muchova overcame former world number two Anett Kontaveit 6-2 6-2 but her Czech compatriot Babora Strycova lost to Elisabetta Cocciaretto.

Elsewhere in the draw, world number 79 Rebecca Marino claimed a surprise straight-sets win over world number 39 Zhu Lin.