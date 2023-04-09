Jabeur waits for Charleston Open final opponent

Second seed Jabeur trailed a break in both sets but won in 109 minutes, aided by a three-hour rain delay at 5-3 down in the first frame allowing her to re-group.

The Tunisian had been a double break down at 4-1 in the first set, with Jabeur breaking third seed Kasatkina when she served for the set at 5-2.

Jabeur's progress means she has reached her 11th WTA level final, this marking her first since the 2022 US Open which she lost to Iga Swiatek.

Play is suspended in Charleston ☔️



Bencic leads Pegula, 7-5, 6-6 (2-4). pic.twitter.com/RIAhiK2Bdt — wta (@WTA) April 9, 2023

Jabeur lost last year's Charleston final to Belinda Bencic and the two may face off again in this year's decider.

The Swiss fourth seed leads top seed Jessica Pegula 7-5 6-6 (2-4) before rain forced their semi-final to be postponed.

Play is suspended in Charleston ☔️



Bencic leads Pegula, 7-5, 6-6 (2-4). pic.twitter.com/RIAhiK2Bdt — wta (@WTA) April 9, 2023

Bencic looked to have blown a 5-2 first-set lead, failing to serve out the opening frame before Pegula squared it up.

But Bencic held serve, then broke Pegula to love to claim the lead.

There were breaks in the opening two games of the second set before it went to serve until rain intervened with Pegula having a slight advantage in the tiebreaker.

Play will resume on Sunday not before 1:30pm local time, with the final scheduled for later that evening.