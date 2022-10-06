Injured Raducanu out of Transylvania Open

The teenager became an overnight star on the WTA Tour last year when she won the US Open women's singles title in her first appearance at Flushing Meadows.

However, her attempts to follow up that success have been hamstrung by a succession of niggles, with Raducanu placed 67th in the world rankings.

Her withdrawal from next week's event in Romania – the country from which her father hails – is just the latest injury problem, with Raducanu having been forced to quit during the semi-finals of last month's Korea Open with a glute problem.

This came after a first-round retirement at the Nottingham Open before Wimbledon, though Raducanu ultimately recovered to reach the second round of the grass-court major.

A first-round exit at the Ostrava Open this week, followed by the latest setback, means Raducanu's season appears effectively over, with the 19 year-old likely to set her focus on regaining full fitness ahead of 2023.