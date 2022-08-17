SERIE A IS BACK!
WTA Tour

Injured Halep withdraws from Western & Southern Open

Simona Halep has withdrawn from the Western & Southern Open due to a thigh injury.

Getty Images

WATCH the Cincinnati Open LIVE on beIN SPORTS | Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Romanian Halep was scheduled to play Veronika Kudermetova in the second round in Cincinnati on Wednesday after overcoming Anastasia Potapova on Tuesday.

She pulled out before the clash, though, giving Kudermetova a walkover into the last 16 where she will face either Paula Badosa or Ajla Tomljanovic.

World number six Halep won her biggest title in two years last week at the Canadian Open.

A 6-3 2-6 6-3 over Beatriz Haddad Maia saw her move back into the world's top 10 for the first time in a year.

With the US Open starting in less than a fortnight, Halep will hope the injury is not too serious.

News Simona Halep WTA Tour Tennis
Previous Raducanu will forever 'cherish' opportunity to fac
Read
Raducanu will forever 'cherish' opportunity to face Serena
Next
-

Latest Stories

>