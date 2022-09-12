DAVIS CUP
Halep has surgery to fix breathing issue

Simona Halep has undergone surgery and plastic surgery to address a problem with her nose that was affecting her breathing.

The two-time major champion has struggled for form since winning the Canadian Open last month, losing in the second round at the Western & Southern Open and the first round at the US Open.

But Halep has explained the issue she has been dealing with, which was of particular concern at the Citi Open prior to her win in Canada.

The Romanian retired in the second round in Washington D.C., and she said in a social media post on Monday: "As some might already know, I have been struggling for a while with nose problems, and it got worse during the summer, especially in Washington.

"The problem made it hard to breathe and even worse during the nights as I was going through [a] complete blocked nose.

"The only way to solve the problem was to undergo a surgery. The doctor Daniel Popescu has performed it and taken this opportunity to also make a plastic surgery intervention. Thank you! I also want to thank my anaesthesiologist Dr Uleia Alex.

"Everything went well. I will need a few weeks of rest before I can start again any physical activity."

