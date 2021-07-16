French Open champion Krejcikova marches on

Aussies Abroad
WTA Tour

French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova marched through to the Prague Open semi-finals after a straight-sets victory over doubles partner Katerina Siniakova.

The in-form No.2 seed has six titles to her name this season; three of which have come alongside Siniakova in doubles events.

Together, they have triumphed at Roland Garros – adding to Krejcikova’s singles success – as well as in Madrid and the Gippsland Trophy.

However, this was their first singles meeting at Tour level, which went with the form book as Krejcikova claimed her 18th win in 19 matches after comfortably prevailing 6-3 6-0.

The home favourite, who is still to drop a set in the Czech capital, will play Wang Xinyu in the semi-finals after the world No.147 beat Grace Min 6-3 6-3.

