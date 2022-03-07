Fernandez defends Monterrey Open title in epic win

Last year's US Open runner-up Fernandez triumphed in two hours and 52 minutes over the Colombian fourth seed winning 6-7 (5-7) 6-4 7-6 (7-3).

The Canadian second seed held her nerve after a 15-minute delay due to a light failure inside the stadium upon Osorio's fifth championship point. Fernandez won the next three points upon the resumption to force a tiebreak which she won.

The triumph is 19-year-old Fernandez's second WTA title, both in Monterrey, having lost the Mexican Open final in 2020 as well as at Flushing Meadows to Emma Raducanu last year.

Osorio, 20, was chasing her second WTA title but will be left to rue missed opportunities, converting only four of her 15 break points for the match.

The reigning champion had led 4-1 in the opening set before Osorio fought back to win the set in a tie-break.

Fernandez again led 4-1 in the second set before Osorio responded with a break, but the Canadian steadied to level the match.

Osorio broke Fernandez in the fourth game of the final set and also led 4-1 before the popular 19-year-old leveled at 4-4.

The Colombian failed to convert her first championship point on Fernandez's serve at 40-30 when up 5-4, as well as four more opportunities on the Canadian's serve at 6-5. Fernandez was ruthless in the tie-break, swooping on her first championship point.