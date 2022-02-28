Cornet crashes out on day one in Lyon

Fourth seed Cornet went down to a surprise defeat against Spanish qualifier Cristina Bucsa to disappoint the French support.

Bucsa, the world number 139, broke serve on six occasions as she came from behind to triumph 1-6 6-4 6-1 and dispatch Cornet, who was the highest-seeded player taking to the court on day one.

Fifth seed Jasmine Paolini almost joined Cornet in suffering an early exit at the WTA 250 event.

However, the Italian rallied to defeat Irina Bara 4-6 7-5 6-3 in a battle lasting two hours and 25 minutes.

Elsewhere, six aces helped Varvara Gracheva edge past Kristina Kucova in a 7-6 (7-0) 7-6 (7-2) win.

Paolini's compatriot Camila Giorgi is the number one seed at the tournament.

Giorgi is due to start her campaign on Wednesday (AEDT) after being handed a standout draw against home favourite Caroline Garcia.