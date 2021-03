With her ranking at the top of the WTA tour in jeopardy, the defending champion held her nerve to finish strongly, after dropping the second set to the powerful Belarusian.

Barty will take on the winner of the quarter-final between Anastasija Sevastova and Elina Svitolina in the semi-finals.