The Atletico Madrid striker scored an impressive bicycle-kick to open the scoring in Wednesday's (AEDDT) contest before Federico Valverde added a late second in the 2-0 victory.

That goal sealed a third-placed finish for Uruguay behind Brazil and Argentina as La Celeste qualified for the World Cup for a fourth edition running, and a fifth time in six attempts.

Suarez has now found the net 29 times for his country in 62 World Cup qualifiers, one goal more than Messi having played two games more.

Noche especial, partido especial, camiseta especial y con gol. Que mas puedo pedir para vivir momentos únicos e inolvidables con MI PAIS? ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ URUGUAY URUGUAY NO MA!!!!!!!@AUFOficial pic.twitter.com/YwghIHR3O1 — Luis Suarez (@LuisSuarez9) March 30, 2022

World Next on the list is Bolivia striker Marcelo Moreno, who has 22 goals in 58 games, followed by Chile's Alexis Sanchez (20 in 56) and Argentina great Hernan Crespo (19 in 33).

Former Barcelona striker Suarez posted an image of himself with his match shirt on the back of the victory – Uruguay's fourth in a row under new head coach Diego Alonso.

That is their best run since an identical streak between March and June 2019 under former boss Oscar Tabarez, who was in charge for 15 years before leaving last November.

"Special night, special match, special shirt and with a goal," Suarez posted. "What more can I ask for to live unique and unforgettable moments with my country?"

Uruguay will learn its World Cup group opponent on Saturday, along with fellow South American participants Brazil, Argentina and Ecuador.

Fifth-placed Peru must come through an inter-confederation play-off against either Australia or the United Arab Emirates in June.

As for Suarez, he is set to return to club duty on Saturday when Atletico host Deportivo Alaves in LaLiga.