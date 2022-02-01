Sanchez stars as Chile survives Bolivia scare February 2, 2022 00:05 6:46 min Veteran star Alexis Sanchez scored a brace as Chile defeated Bolivia 3-2 in La Paz - a match in which the home side twice hit the post. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Chile Bolivia Football Alexis Sanchez World Cup qualifiers -Latest Videos 6:32 min Coutinho stars as Brazil thumps Paraguay 7:45 min Uruguay turns on the style to blow Venezuela away 6:09 min Argentina beats Colombia to extend unbeaten run 6:09 min World Cup qualifier: Argentina v Colombia 1:00 min Fiorentina's chief slams Vlahovic for Juve move 6:46 min Sanchez stars as Chile survives Bolivia scare 0:33 min Mane determined to lead Senegal to AFCON final 0:44 min Arnold disappointed with 'sloppy' Socceroos 5:44 min Hibs holds Hearts in spicy Edinburgh Derby 1:31 min Socceroos denied victory by late Oman equaliser