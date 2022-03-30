Goals from Gianluca Lapadula and Yoshimar Yotun were enough to lock in fifth for Peru, which only needed a win to stave off a potentially dramatic final day challenge from Colombia or Chile.

The win sets up the tantalising prospect of a clash against 2018 FIFA World Cup group stage rivals the Socceroos whose disappointing campaign ended with a 1-0 loss to Saudi Arabia.

First, Graham Arnold's men must overcome UAE in a one-off play-off in May.