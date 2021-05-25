Mooy sits out qualifiers to spend time with family May 26, 2021 01:10 0:40 min Aaron Mooy hasn’t seen his wife and kids in nearly six months, so it was no wonder why Graham Arnold allowed his to miss the Socceroos upcoming World Cup qualifiers to spend time with his loved ones. News Football Aaron Mooy Socceroos Graham Arnold World Cup qualifiers -Latest Videos 5:25 min UEFA takes action against Super League trio 2:55 min Galtier confirms Lille exit after winning title 0:45 min Gattuso to take over at Fiorentina 4:08 min Djokovic ties Vilas feat with win in Belgrade 1:30 min O'Shea penalty double downs Melbourne City 1:56 min Flick named new Germany coach 0:40 min Socceroos call up seven new faces for WCQ 0:48 min Djokovic using home-court to peak for Paris 0:31 min Suarez confirms he's staying at Atleti next season 1:05 min Lille fans break curfew in wild title celebrations