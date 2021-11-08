The 34-year-old has endured an injury-plagued start to his PSG career since arriving on a shock free transfer three months ago after leaving Barcelona.

After sitting out last week's draw with RB Leipzig and win over Bordeaux with knee and hamstring injuries, Messi has now featured in just eight of PSG's 18 matches this season.

#SelecciónMayor Llegaron los futbolistas del @PSG_espanol, con el capitán Leo #Messi a la cabeza.



Dentro de algunas horas arribarán los demás de los convocados provenientes de Madrid.



¡Comienza la acción! 🤪🤜🏼🤛🏼 pic.twitter.com/DY9Sy11pLS — Selección Argentina 🇦🇷 (@Argentina) November 8, 2021

Despite his niggling injury issues in recent months, Messi has been included in Argentina's squad for their World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay and Brazil over the next eight days.

PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino said on Friday he is happy for his compatriot to play for La Albiceleste as it will give him an opportunity to build up his fitness.

However, Leonardo is not pleased with Argentina's decision to call up the forward and has urged world football governing body FIFA to get involved.

#SelecciónMayor Estos son los futbolistas citados 📋 por el entrenador @lioscaloni para la próxima doble fecha de Eliminatorias 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/0zpgfAtjMX — Selección Argentina 🇦🇷 (@Argentina) November 3, 2021

"We do not agree to release a player for national team selection who, for us, is not in physical condition or who is in the rehabilitation phase," he said.

"It does not make sense, and this type of situation is worthy of a ruling from FIFA."

Messi has played just 325 minutes of Ligue 1 action for PSG, compared to 450 minutes for Argentina across its qualifying fixtures in September and October, not including the suspended match with Brazil.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner has registered three goals in his first eight appearances for the French giant but has yet to score or assist in the league.

He has had 15 shots without finding the net in Ligue 1, failing to score from an expected goals value of 1.9.

Only Clermont midfielder Jim Allevinah (16) and Troyes forward Renaud Ripart (19) have had more shots without scoring in the French top flight this term.

Indeed, Messi has netted more times for Argentina in 2021-22 than he has for PSG, with four goals in five appearances.