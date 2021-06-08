Ecuador v Peru June 9, 2021 01:31 4:44 min CONMEBOL WCQ: Ecuador v Peru MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Peru Ecuador Football World Cup qualifiers -Latest Videos 4:12 min Alisson confirms Brazil stars will compete at Copa 4:12 min Neymar stars as Brazil preserves perfect record 3:34 min CONMEBOL WCQ: Venezuela v Uruguay 8:32 min Argentina blows it as Colombia snatches late draw 1:03 min Spain's Euros prep rocked by second COVID case 4:44 min CONMEBOL WCQ: Ecuador v Peru 1:31 min Tsitsipas seizes straight-sets win over Medvedev 1:03 min Spain's youngsters dazzle in dominant win 1:23 min Zverev reaches Roland Garros semi-final 0:45 min Modest Alcott plays down Nadal record talk