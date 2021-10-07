Degenek out of Socceroos qualifier with COVID October 7, 2021 02:35 0:32 min Australia can become the first nation ever to register 11-straight wins in a single qualifying campaign if it beats Oman, but the Socceroos will have to do so without defender Milos Degenek. News Football World Cup qualifiers -Latest Videos 0:31 min Messi has no regrets about leaving Barca for PSG 0:32 min Degenek out of Socceroos qualifier with COVID 0:31 min Messi cleared to lead Argentina against Paraguay 0:49 min Jets take inspiration from unbeaten Roar side 1:05 min Raducanu ready for next challenge at Indian Wells 1:14 min Jesus happy to play out wide for Brazil 4:01 min Martinez's agent confident over new Inter deal 0:27 min Tomori thanks Maldini after England recall 6:54 min Barcelona announces €481 million loss in 2020-21 0:37 min Sterling reportedly open to Barcelona loan