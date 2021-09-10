Colombia punishes clumsy Chile September 10, 2021 03:02 7:31 min Miguel Borja score twice in two minutes, before Colombia scored a third to see off Chile 3-1 in their FIFA World Cup qualifier on Friday (AEST). MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Chile Football Colombia World Cup qualifiers -Latest Videos 4:37 min Neymar stars as Brazil keeps perfect WCQ record 3:17 min FIFA WCQ: Uruguay v Ecuador 6:27 min Messi eclipses Pele with breathtaking hat-trick 7:31 min Colombia punishes clumsy Chile 1:05 min De Jong keen to revive telepathic Depay pairing 0:50 min Rose struggling to get relentless Haaland to rest 0:37 min Sabitzer well prepared for Leipzig reunion 1:33 min Argentina boss blasts PL for withholding stars 1:00 min Ronaldo outlines lofty ambitions for United return 0:54 min 'No excuse' for Arteta's Arsenal not to deliver