Chile makes it three in a row November 12, 2021 05:22 2:20 min Chile moved to fourth in CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup qualifying with a scrappy 1-0 win over Paraguay, thanks to Antony Silva's own goal. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Chile Paraguay Football World Cup qualifiers