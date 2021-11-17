MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial
Meeting for the first time since September's fixture was sensationally abandoned in Sao Paulo after Argentina left the field as Brazilian health officials tried to detain visiting players, La Albiceleste had the opportunity to earn a trip to Qatar 2022 following Colombia's draw against Paraguay.
However, despite Lionel Messi's return to the starting XI on Wednesday (AEDT), Argentina was unable to breach CONMEBOL leader Brazil, which was already assured of a spot at next year's tournament.
Argentina could still qualify on Wednesday if Chile loses to Ecuador.
⛔️ Lionel Messi is denied a late winner! Messi finds space to strike in the 90th minute, forcing Alisson into a good save!

Chances were few and far between after a cagey start between Argentina and Brazil in San Juan, where neither goalkeeper was really tested in the opening half as Neymar sat out for the Selecao due to a thigh injury.
However, there was a big moment involving Argentina defender Nicolas Otamendi and Brazil's Raphinha as the game came to life approaching half-time.
Raphinha went down in a heap and was left bleeding after coping a blow from Otamendi, but the former Manchester City centre-back escaped punishment.
How about the tekkers! Vinicius Jr takes the mickey out of Argentina with this SUBLIME piece of skill!

Alisson almost gifted Argentina a chance to break the deadlock after failing to catch a cross but Brazil managed to clear their lines, while the Liverpool keeper took a boot to the face minutes before the interval.
Fred went close to making the breakthrough for Brazil on the hour – the ball fell to the Manchester United midfielder on the edge of the box and his volley hit the crossbar.
👏 What a chance for Fred! The Manchester United star hits the bar with this volley as the score remains level

😲CHANCE! Matheus Cunha nearly catches out Emiliano Martinez with a strike from inside his own half, but sails over the bar to Argentina's relief.

There was another opening for Brazil with 19 minutes remaining, but Vinicius Junior's effort was straight at Emiliano Martinez.