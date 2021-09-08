Bale brands football 'fickle' after Real Madrid praise September 8, 2021 03:01 0:25 min Wales star Gareth Bale described football as "very fickle" after receiving praise from his club Real Madrid for his exploits on international duty. News Wales Real Madrid Football Gareth Bale World Cup qualifiers -Latest Videos 0:25 min Bale brands football 'fickle' after Madrid praise 0:35 min Upbeat Arnie reflects on tricky Socceroos win 1:30 min Teenage Fernandez continues incredible US Open run 0:26 min Depay dazzles as Netherlands stuffs Turkey 0:45 min Enrique would 'love' Guardiola to take Spain job 15:28 min FIFA to take disciplinary action after WCQ fiasco 0:54 min England out to silence hostile Poland crowd 1:31 min Grant strike secures perfect 10 for Socceroos 12:36 min Talking Talent with William Saliba 1:53 min Madrid reportedly plots swoop for megastar trio