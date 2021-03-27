Turkey beats Norway to top tricky Group G

Leicester centre-back Caglar Soyuncu also enjoyed a fine performance as he netted the second goal and helped keep Borussia Dortmund striker Haaland quiet.

Earlier in the day, Stevan Jovetic made it three goals in two matches as Montenegro saw off Gibraltar.

It sits second in what looks to be a very competitive Group G, behind Turkey on goal difference.

Russia, FIFA World Cup quarter-finalist on home soil three years ago, moved top of the early Group H table with a 2-1 victory over Slovenia, which had started its campaign by beating 2018 runner-up Croatia.

Artem Dzyuba's first-half double proved enough for Russia in Sochi, despite Atalanta forward Josip Ilicic halving the deficit before half-time.

Croatia struggled to find its best form again, but Mario Pasalic's goal five minutes before the break helped Zlatko Dalic's men edge out Cyprus 1-0 in Rijeka.

Belarus came from behind to win its first game in Group E 4-2 against Estonia, which was also thrashed 6-2 by Czech Republic on Thursday (AEDT).