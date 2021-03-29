Ground staff at the Kybunpark Stadium worked feverishly to replace the goalposts which some media reports claimed were between five and 10cm too high on one side when inspected by match officials pre-match.

One report said the imbalance was caused by the lefthand post not being sunk correctly into the ground.

A new one. Swiss #WCQ start delayed. As goalposts were 5cm too high! pic.twitter.com/mVeIVWF8OC — Alex Stone (@AlexStone7) March 28, 2021

Even a police officer was called in to help remove the outsized posts which were eventually replaced by a spare set which matched requirements.

Switzerland went on to win the game 1-0 thanks to a goal from Xherdan Shaqiri after just two minutes.

-AFP