Queiroz leaves Colombia gig amid slow start to WCQ

Carlos Queiroz has left his post as Colombia coach after almost two years at the helm.

Getty Images

Queiroz's departure was announced by the Colombian Football Federation (FCF) amid the nation's slow start to 2022 World Cup qualifying.

Colombia, which has featured at the past two World Cups, has won just one of its opening four qualifiers, collecting four points to sit seventh.

"The Colombian Football Federation and the technical director Carlos Queiroz agreed the coach would not continue as head of the Colombian Men's National Team," a statement read.

Former Real Madrid, Portugal and Iran boss Queiroz took over in Colombia in February 2019.

He oversaw 18 games at the helm, winning nine, drawing five and losing four.

But Colombia lost 3-0 to Uruguay and was thrashed 6-1 in Ecuador in qualifying last month, leading to his departure.

