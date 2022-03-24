Portugal through after Yilmaz penalty miss

WATCH the CONMEBOL qualifiers LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Otavio scored his second international goal in just his third appearance to put Portugal in front, with Diogo Jota doubling the advantage before half-time.

Yilmaz pulled one back for Turkey after the hour mark and had a chance to take the game to extra time by making it 2-2 after referee Daniel Siebert awarded the visitors a penalty for Jose Fonte clipping Enes Unal.

However, Yilmaz's spot-kick clipped the crossbar on its way over and Matheus Nunes rubbed salt into the wound in stoppage-time, ensuring it was Portugal that advanced to the final against North Macedonia, which earned a shock 1-0 triumph over European champion Italy.

Portugal started brightly and took the lead when Otavio scored on the follow-up after Bernardo Silva's shot was tipped onto the post by Ugurcan Cakir.

Turkey responded positively to going behind but Portugal doubled its advantage before half-time when Jota guided Otavio's exquisite delivery into the bottom-right corner with a pinpoint header.

Yilmaz pulled one back for Turkey when he stabbed a cool finish past Diogo Costa in the 66th minute after an excellent one-two with Cengiz Under.

The game looked destined to be heading for extra-time when the referee pointed to the spot after a trip to the pitchside monitor with five minutes remaining, but Yilmaz was unable to convert.

It proved to be Turkey's undoing as substitute Matheus put the result beyond doubt when he finished off a pass from Rafael Leao in the 94th minute to send Portugal through.