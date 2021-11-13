Autumn Nations Series
World Cup Qualifiers

Netherlands blows lead and chance to qualify

Netherlands missed the chance to seal qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup as Montenegro produced a late comeback to snatch a 2-2 draw on Sunday (AEDT).

Norway's goalless draw with Latvia earlier in the day gave the Oranje a chance to win Group G with a game to spare at Podgorica City Stadium and it was well on course to grasp the opportunity courtesy of a Memphis Depay double.

Depay struck from the penalty spot in the first half before the leading scorer in European qualifying took his tally to 11 after the break to give Louis van Gaal's side breathing space.

Montenegro looked beaten, but Ilija Vukotic set up a tense finale when he halved the deficit with eight minutes to play and fellow substitute Nikola Vujnovic stunned Netherlands when he equalised after 86 minutes.

The Oranje go into what promises to be a tense final group game against third-placed Norway on Wednesday (AEDT) leading its opponent and Turkey by two points.

