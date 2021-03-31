Mighty Germany stunned by North Macedonia

Joachim Low's men had defeated Iceland and Romania in their first two Group J games without conceding, but they were stunned in Duisburg by Eljif Elmas's late goal.

Good heavens, Germany have lost to North Macedonia. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) March 31, 2021

Veteran forward Goran Pandev had earlier given North Macedonia a half-time lead, which Ilkay Gundogan cancelled out with a contentious penalty for Ezgjan Alioski's challenge on Leroy Sane.

My respect to North Macedonia 🇲🇰, unlucky penalty against them, clear penalty not given and these guys win their away game against a 4 time world champion. Chapeau #GERMKD — Basti Schweinsteiger (@BSchweinsteiger) March 31, 2021

But Germany, ranked 52 places above its opponent in the FIFA rankings, saw substitute Timo Werner miss a glorious chance shortly before Elmas converted Arijan Ademi's cutback to snatch a famous win for the visitor.