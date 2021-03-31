LaLiga
Mighty Germany stunned by North Macedonia

Germany dropped its first points in World Cup 2022 qualifying as they suffered a shock 2-1 loss at home to North Macedonia.

Joachim Low's men had defeated Iceland and Romania in their first two Group J games without conceding, but they were stunned in Duisburg by Eljif Elmas's late goal.

Veteran forward Goran Pandev had earlier given North Macedonia a half-time lead, which Ilkay Gundogan cancelled out with a contentious penalty for Ezgjan Alioski's challenge on Leroy Sane.

But Germany, ranked 52 places above its opponent in the FIFA rankings, saw substitute Timo Werner miss a glorious chance shortly before Elmas converted Arijan Ademi's cutback to snatch a famous win for the visitor.

 

