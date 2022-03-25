Mexico and USA edge closer to World Cup

WATCH the CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

A victory for either side would have put it on the brink of qualification, but both will need to wait, with the result leaving United States and Mexico in second and third positions respectively with two matches remaining.

Costa Rica moved into fourth spot after a 1-0 win over CONCACAF leader Canada, which missed out on sealing a spot for Qatar, with the Ticos now three points behind United States and Mexico, locked on 22 points.

In a game where Mexico had a lion's share of possession, it was the Americans creating the best of the chances, with Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa looking spry at 36 years young.

Ochoa was called upon in the 14th minute to deny Yunus Musah, and again in the 36th minute to thwart Christian Pulisic to keep things deadlocked heading into half-time.

Pulisic had another chance just minutes into the second half, but his sharp chance was kept out by Ochoa as he finished the match with four saves. Hirving Lozano had a pair of chances for Mexico in the second half, but sent one over in the 57th minute, and one into the crossbar in the 80th minute.

United States' final game away to Costa Rica next Thursday (AEDT) is shaping up to have plenty on the line. The top three CONCACAF qualifiers will move on to the FIFA World Cup, while the fourth-placed side will need to go through a play-off.