Klaassen sends Netherlands clear in Group G

Davy Klaassen scored the only goal of the game in the first half as Oranje edged an uninspiring contest in Riga.

After scoring 10 goals in their previous two matches against Montenegro and Turkey, Louis van Gaal's men were far more laboured against a side whose only FIFA World Cup qualifying wins since the end of 2013 have come against Andorra and Gibraltar.

Klaassen's opening goal was a well-taken volley on the turn from Memphis Depay's corner, as Netherlands started in positive fashion.

Yet Klaassen was required to make a double block against Andrejs Ciganiks and Roberts Uldrikis at the other end barely a minute later after a mistake near the halfway line by captain Virgil van Dijk.

Latvia continued to offer a threat on the break, but the visitors should have made their position more comfortable six minutes after half-time, Cody Gakpo heading Daley Blind's cross over the bar when Klaassen was perhaps better placed to meet it.

Netherlands continued to control around 75 per cent of the possession without really threatening Roberts Ozols in the Latvia goal, at least until substitute Ryan Gravenberch was thwarted by the keeper's legs from inside the penalty area.

Latvia almost produced a late shock in stoppage-time, Igors Tarasovs drawing a one-handed save from Justin Bijlow after Netherlands failed to clear a corner.

With Turkey and Norway playing out a draw in Istanbul, Netherlands was able to move two points clear at the top of the group.

Given its next game is at home to Gibraltar, which has lost all seven of its qualifiers, Van Gaal's side has a good chance to put itself in a strong position ahead of the final two rounds of matches.

Netherlands hosts Gibraltar on Tuesday (AEDT), when Latvia will be at home to Turkey.