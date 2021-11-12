Autumn Nations Series
Keane tears into Maguire for England celebration

Harry Maguire's celebration in England's FIFA World Cup qualifier against Albania was "embarrassing" because he has "been a disgrace" at Manchester United, according to a furious Roy Keane.

United captain Maguire scored the first of five first-half goals for England at Wembley on Saturday (AEDT) by heading home a cross from Reece James. 

The centre-back, who became the most expensive defender of all-time when he moved to Old Trafford in 2019, has come in for significant criticism this season, particularly after his displays against former club Leicester City, Liverpool and away at Atalanta in the UEFA Champions League.

He responded by celebrating finding the back of the net for his country by cupping his ears and then putting his fingers in them.

However, that decision drew the ire of former United skipper Keane, who won 13 major trophies at Old Trafford and was a key part of its 1998-1999 treble-winning campaign.

"When a player scores and puts his hands to his ears, he's like 'shutting the critics up'. But I think that's embarrassing," Keane fumed on television coverage in England.

"He's been a disgrace the last few months at Man United. He thinks he scores there and he's gonna shut his critics up. Embarrassing."

In his 13 appearances in all competitions for United this season, Maguire has made three errors leading to shots, more than any of his team-mates and the joint-most among Premier League players.

He also made an error leading to a goal when he gave the ball away ahead of Youri Tielemans' strike in the 4-2 loss to Leicester in October.

