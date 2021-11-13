Italy loses key trio ahead of crunch qualifier

Inter Milan defender Bastoni had been struggling for fitness and will not travel to Belfast for Tuesday's (AEDT) game, with Calabria experiencing a calf problem on Sunday (AEDT) and Biraghi dropping out for personal reasons.

To bolster his defensive options, with veteran centre-back Giorgio Chiellini having left the camp ahead of Saturday's (AEDT) 1-1 draw with Switzerland, Roberto Mancini called up Davide Zappacosta.

Italy sits top of Group C on goal difference so only needs to match Switzerland's result at home to Bulgaria when it takes on Northern Ireland in order to clinch top spot.

A draw would have been enough had Jorginho converted a 90th-minute penalty against Switzerland on Saturday (AEDT), but the Chelsea midfielder missed his third successive spot-kick – including shootouts – for the Azzurri.

Italy has won seven of its 10 matches against Northern Ireland, which has been scoreless in the past six and secured its only victory in a FIFA World Cup qualifier back in January 1958.

However, the most recent meeting between the pair in Northern Ireland was a goalless draw at Windsor Park in October 2010.