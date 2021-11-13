Autumn Nations Series
Italy loses key trio ahead of crunch qualifier

Alessandro Bastoni, Davide Calabria and Cristiano Biraghi have all withdrawn from the Italy squad ahead of its crunch FIFA World Cup qualifier against Northern Ireland.

Inter Milan defender Bastoni had been struggling for fitness and will not travel to Belfast for Tuesday's (AEDT) game, with Calabria experiencing a calf problem on Sunday (AEDT) and Biraghi dropping out for personal reasons.

To bolster his defensive options, with veteran centre-back Giorgio Chiellini having left the camp ahead of Saturday's (AEDT) 1-1 draw with Switzerland, Roberto Mancini called up Davide Zappacosta.

Italy sits top of Group C on goal difference so only needs to match Switzerland's result at home to Bulgaria when it takes on Northern Ireland in order to clinch top spot.

A draw would have been enough had Jorginho converted a 90th-minute penalty against Switzerland on Saturday (AEDT), but the Chelsea midfielder missed his third successive spot-kick – including shootouts – for the Azzurri. 

Italy has won seven of its 10 matches against Northern Ireland, which has been scoreless in the past six and secured its only victory in a FIFA World Cup qualifier back in January 1958.

However, the most recent meeting between the pair in Northern Ireland was a goalless draw at Windsor Park in October 2010.

