Italy equals unbeaten record with Bulgaria draw

European champion Italy, which last lost a game in September 2018, matched the mark set by Spain and Brazil despite being far from its best in the Group C clash - its first outing since overcoming England on penalties in the Euro 2020 final.

Federico Chiesa gave Roberto Mancini’s men the lead with a powerful finish in the 16th minute, but Atanas Iliev restored parity before half-time.

Although Italy was unable to find a winner and maintain its 100 per cent start in Group C, it can still make history by avoiding defeat away to Switzerland in its next qualifier on Monday (AEST).

Lorenzo Insigne had a great chance to open the scoring in the 12th minute but, after being played in by a fortunate ricochet, he was unable to guide his shot past Georgi Georgiev.

After Kiril Despodov missed the target with Bulgaria’s first decent effort, Chiesa dribbled in off the right and lashed an excellent drive into the bottom-right corner to put Italy in front.

Georgiev did well to keep out a powerful attempt from Ciro Immobile and Bulgaria surprisingly equalised in the 39th minute when Iliev got in front of Francesco Acerbi to turn home Despodov’s pass.

Insigne failed to take another good opening before half-time, while Immobile rounded Georgiev but was unable to convert from a tight angle three minutes after the restart.

Italy was back on top but a strong hand from Georgiev stopped Chiesa clipping home a second after spinning away from his marker in the 62nd minute.

The Bulgaria keeper made another fine stop to thwart Immobile from close range and the Azzurri had to settle for a point.