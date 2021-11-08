In-form Smith Rowe earns first England call up

It is all change in the England squad, with two players dropping out, and Emile Smith Rowe earning a first senior call up from Gareth Southgate.

Smith Rowe has been in excellent form for Arsenal this season, but was not initially included in Southgate's squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Albania and San Marino.

The midfielder, who was handed Arsenal's number 10 shirt for 2021-2022, has appeared in every Premier League game for the Gunners this term.

Congratulations to @emilesmithrowe, who has received his first call up to the #ThreeLions squad! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/bG2u8NjE59 — England (@England) November 8, 2021

His tally of 15 chances created ranks him second in Arsenal's squad, behind Bukayo Saka (19). He has provided two league assists and scored four goals, meaning he is the club's joint-top scorer in the top flight alongside captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

After initially arriving at St George's Park to be part of the England Under-21 squad, Smith Rowe will instead join the senior side after Marcus Rashford and James Ward-Prowse dropped out.

Rashford has only just returned from a long injury lay off following shoulder surgery, and will remain at Manchester United in order to work his way back to fitness, while Southampton's Ward-Prowse is ill.

Southgate might also be without regulars Luke Shaw and Mason Mount. The United full-back is following concussion protocol after sustaining a head injury in Saturday's derby defeat to Manchester City and will continue to be assessed by the club before being released for international duty.

Mount, meanwhile, has had his arrival pushed back by dental surgery and will be monitored over the coming days.

England hosts Albania on Saturday (AEDT), before taking on San Marino three days later. Four points from the two matches will guarantee the Three Lions a place in Qatar.