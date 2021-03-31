Griezmann seals slender win for France over Bosnia

The 2018 World Cup-winner followed up its opening Group D draw against Ukraine with a routine win over Kazakhstan, but back-to-back wins did not look likely during a dismal first half from Didier Deschamps' side.

Les Bleus perked up in the second period, though, and sealed all three points when Griezmann headed home his 35th international goal in the 60th minute.

The result means France sits top of Group D on seven points, four points clear of second-placed Ukraine.

Hugo Lloris, whose 123rd appearance moved him level with Thierry Henry as France's second-most capped player, was twice called into action shortly before the half-hour mark.

First, he pawed away Darko Todorovic's fierce strike from distance before superbly tipping away Anel Ahmedhodzic's close-range header from a corner.

Kylian Mbappe and Griezmann cut isolated figures in attack for France in the opening 45 minutes, with Deschamps side going in at the break having had just a single shot on target.

They improved after the interval and went ahead on the hour mark, Griezmann steering a superb header from Adrien Rabiot's cross into Ibrahim Sehic's top-right corner.

The host rarely looked like salvaging a point in the closing stages as France comfortably held on to take command of the group.