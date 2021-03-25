England v Albania to go ahead amid security concerns

Local police had informed the Albanian Football Association (AFA) that they could not guarantee the safety of the two sides for the Group I encounter at the Air Albania Stadium.

The AFA had asked for a restricted number of fans who have received a coronavirus vaccinations to be allowed into the venue, but the government refused that request.

With police having been unable to offer assurances over the safety of players outside the ground, with no lockdown restrictions in place, the AFA was concerned the fixture may have to be cancelled.

However, police released a statement later on Thursday confirming the game could ahead, saying they had "taken all measures to guarantee order and security".