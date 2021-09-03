Deschamps explains Mbappe's return to PSG

WATCH every Ligue 1 match LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Mbappe was taken off in the closing stages of Les Blues' 1-1 FIFA World Cup qualifying draw with Bosnia-Herzegovina on Thursday (AEST) with a calf problem.

The French Football Federation later announced that Mbappe had been granted permission to leave the camp ahead of the games with Ukraine on Sunday (AEST) and Finland next Wednesday (AEST).

The 22-year-old's injury is not considered serious, but Deschamps was not willing to take any risks by using the prolific forward in France's next two matches.

"I'll be clear about this. Kylian felt something late in the game," Deschamps said.

"We have done all the tests. The recovery period is very short and a muscle problem was ruled out, but an issue persists.

"It is an injury he had with his club in May. He felt the same pain and missed the second leg against Manchester City in the [UEFA] Champions League.

"I felt there was no possibility he could be used before Tuesday [Wednesday AEST] so didn't see the point in keeping him."

Despite fielding Mbappe in a front three with Antoine Griezmann and Karim Benzema, France was held by Bosnia-Herzegovina in their Group D clash.

That was Les Blues' first match since exiting UEFA Euro 2020 at the hands of Switzerland in the Round of 16, but Deschamps is not worried about his side's form ahead of facing Ukraine in Kiev.

"I have enough experience to know how the qualifiers work," Deschamps said. "The result against Bosnia was not what we wanted, but we are in the best possible place. I am calm and serene."

France is top of its group, four points better off than second-placed Ukraine, which has drawn all four matches.

"With four matches to play, Ukraine are behind us in the table. A win would consolidate our position, but the Ukrainians also want to win," Deschamps added.

"We'll go into the match with the same intentions as we did against Bosnia. Every match is important and tomorrow's in particular."