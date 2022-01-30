Canada beats USA as World Cup beckons

John Herdman's side has been the big surprise in the CONCACAF qualifying section and looks destined to reach only its second men's World Cup ever.

While Monday's (AEDT) match was never going to be truly decisive, it provided Canada with another opportunity to show their position at the top of the standings is no mere fluke.

Having been deemed by many as the most exciting CONCACAF side in qualifying, Canada lived up to their billing as they opened the scoring, a sharp and incisive move ending with Cyle Larin playing a one-two with Jonathan David and firing home.

A Weston McKennie header just before the break almost restored parity, but Milan Borjan acrobatically pushed it on to the crossbar.

United States desperately poured men forward towards the end and were caught on the break in stoppage time, Samuel Adekugbe latching on to a hopeful hoof before dispatching a wonderfully composed finish from outside the box to spark jubilant scenes in Hamilton.

Victory means Canada could potentially secure their spot at the finals in Qatar when they go to El Salvador on Wednesday.