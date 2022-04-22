Barca runs riot as crowd record falls again

Only last month, a record crowd for a women's football match of 91,553 attended Camp Nou as Barca defeated Real Madrid 5-2 in the same competition.

It was another five-star showing from Jonatan Giraldez's team on Saturday (AEST) as the attendance record was surpassed once again.

Barcelona will head into next week's second leg of the last-four tie with a comprehensive lead, thanks to goals from Aitana Bonmati, Caroline Graham Hansen, Jennifer Hermoso and Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas, who scored twice.

Barca is the UEFA Women's Champions League holder and looks well placed to go on and retain its title.

French rivals Lyon and Paris Saint-Germain face off in the other semi-final, with the first leg on Monday (AEST).