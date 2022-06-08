Rhys Norrington-Davies looked to have secured a point for the host after nodding home in the 92nd minute to cancel out Teun Koopmeiners' opener on Thursday (AEST).

But Burnley striker Weghorst rose to nod Tyrell Malacia's cross home just two minutes later, securing the Oranje’s second victory in as many games to sit top of Group 3 in League A

That was a frantic finale to an otherwise unremarkable encounter that give managers Louis van Gaal and Rob Page food for thought ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.