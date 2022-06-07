By slotting his spot-kick into the bottom-left corner in the 88th minute, Kane moved clear of Bobby Charlton and to within three of Wayne Rooney's all-time England goalscoring record.

Jonas Hofmann put Germany in front early in the second half, the midfielder finding the back of the net for the second time in three international appearances.

However, Nico Schlotterbeck felled Kane in the box and the Tottenham striker stopped England succumbing to back-to-back defeats for the first time since 2018 with a milestone goal.