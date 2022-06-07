Kane's landmark strike came from the penalty spot in the dying stages as Germany led 1-0, the Tottenham star coolly converting in the 88th minute to salvage a draw for the visitor in Munich.

It was a deserved result for England, which had more shots (15-10) and a better expected goals figure (1.92 versus 0.71), despite far less possession (37.3 per cent).

For Kane, it was the 15th penalty he has scored for his country, and by netting it away from home at the Allianz Arena, he now has 20 home goals, 20 away, and 10 at neutral grounds.

Despite having a strike rate of 0.7 goals per game in international play, the Nations League has been Kane's toughest competition, with his goal against Germany only his second in 14 Nations League fixtures (.14 goals per game).

He has been most prolific in World Cup qualifiers, scoring 17 times in 14 games, while being similarly effective in European Championship qualifiers (15 goals in 13 games). He also has six World Cup goals in six matches.

As a true striker, he has done most of his work close to goal, scoring 48 of his 50 goals from inside the penalty box. He has tallied nine headers to go with 35 right-foot finishes and six with his left.

Speaking to the media after his third career goal against Germany – having only scored more against San Marino (five), Bulgaria (four), Montenegro (four) and Albania (four) – Kane said he likes nothing more than putting the ball in the back of the net.

"I love scoring goals, I always have – especially for my country," he said.

"So whenever I can help the team, that's the most important thing. Good to bounce back with a result, it's not an easy place to come. Now we've got two games at home to try to get two wins.

"Even going 1-0 down, it shows good character from us away from home to get back into the game and get a result against a good Germany side.

"It shows where we are. We've still got improvement, but we're working hard and the World Cup's going to be here before we know it, so we've got to keep doing well."

He added in a tweet after the game: "50 England goals. So so proud. Treasure each and every one of them. Never take it for granted."

England's Nations League campaign continues on Sunday (AEDT) against Italy at Molineux.