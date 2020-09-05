Ligue 1 is back!
UEFA Nations League

Sterling helps England survive Iceland scare

Raheem Sterling was England's hero as a turgid UEFA Nations League encounter with Iceland exploded into penalty drama in the final minutes, with Gareth Southgate's men emerging as 1-0 victors.

Harry Kane had an early goal incorrectly ruled out but it soon became a tale of frustration for England against the side that famously humiliated it against the odds at UEFA Euro 2016.

Kyle Walker's red card teed up the prospect of another ignominious outcome, but Sterling won a spot-kick in the final minute when Sverrir Ingason, who like Walker received a second booking, handled his shot after a right-wing corner.

The Manchester City forward rolled his effort home before a further stoppage-time sting in the tail.

Joe Gomez clumsily fouled substitute Holmbert Fridjonsson in the box, although Birkir Bjarnason opted for a contrasting approach to Sterling's and blazed woefully high and wide.

