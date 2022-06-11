Johnson gets Wales off the mark in Nations League

The Red Devils have often struggled against Wales in recent times, namely at UEFA Euro 2016 when losing at the quarter-final stage, and it was again frustrated on Sunday (AEST).

Youri Tielemans's 50th-minute strike looked as though it would prove enough for Belgium, which was without the likes of Thibaut Courtois and Romelu Lukaku in Cardiff.

But Wales, which had an early Ethan Ampadu strike contentiously ruled out by VAR (video assistant referee), equalised in the 86th minute through Johnson's effort to leave the visitors frustrated.