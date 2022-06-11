LaLiga
UEFA Nations League

Johnson gets Wales off the mark in Nations League

Substitute Brennan Johnson struck late on to get Wales off the mark in the UEFA Nations League with its first point in a deserved 1-1 draw against Belgium.

Getty Images

The Red Devils have often struggled against Wales in recent times, namely at UEFA Euro 2016 when losing at the quarter-final stage, and it was again frustrated on Sunday (AEST).

Youri Tielemans's 50th-minute strike looked as though it would prove enough for Belgium, which was without the likes of Thibaut Courtois and Romelu Lukaku in Cardiff.

But Wales, which had an early Ethan Ampadu strike contentiously ruled out by VAR (video assistant referee), equalised in the 86th minute through Johnson's effort to leave the visitors frustrated.

News Wales Belgium Football UEFA Nations League
Previous England falls short in revenge mission over Italy
Read
England falls short in revenge mission over Italy
Next Hungary holds Germany to another draw
Read
Hungary holds Germany to another draw
-

Latest Stories

>