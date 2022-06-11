Hungary holds Germany to another draw

An early goal from Zsolt Nagy was quickly cancelled out by Jonas Hofmann, but the visitors were unable to find a winner despite dominating possession.

Hansi Flick's men looked devoid of ideas for the most part and remain third in UEFA Nations League Group A3 behind Hungary and Italy, which drew 0-0 with England.

Marco Rossi's team could be pleased with its night's work, on the other hand, and could consider itself unfortunate not to have taken all three points.

A strong start for Hungary was rewarded as it took the lead after just six minutes when a long ball down the right found the run of Attila Fiola.

His cross was headed at goal by Roland Sallai, and Manuel Neuer palmed the ball only as far as Nagy, who controlled before firing into the roof of the net.

However, Germany was level just three minutes later as Hofmann ran on to a long ball from Nico Schlotterbeck to prod past the onrushing Peter Gulacsi and net his second goal in his past two games for his country.

Clever play from Jamal Musiala helped create an opportunity for David Raum to cut inside and bend an effort just wide of Gulacsi's far post, before Neuer saved a Fiola volley well with his leg just before the break.

The second half was largely spent in the Hungarian half, but Germany created very little until Kai Havertz played Hofmann in on goal with fewer than 20 minutes to play, only for the goalscorer to make a mess of his attempted pass to Timo Werner, allowing Willi Orban to clear.

Substitute Daniel Gazdag forced Neuer into another good save in the final 10 minutes, but both teams had to settle for a point.