France loses Kante and Hernandez for Croatia clash

France heads into next week's match sitting bottom of Group A1 after a shock 2-1 home loss against Denmark and draws away to Croatia and Austria.

The reigning UEFA Nations League champion is four points behind leader Denmark and two adrift of Austria and Croatia with three games remaining and only one team advancing.

Les Blues will be without central midfielder Kante and versatile defender Hernandez for the visit of Croatia at Stade de France.

Kante misses out because of a knee injury, while Hernandez has been given permission to join his partner, who is due to give birth.

Neither player played any part in Saturday's (AEST) 1-1 draw against Austria, with Kylian Mbappe cancelling out Andreas Weimann's first-half opener in Vienna to salvage a late point.