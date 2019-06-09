England wins shootout against Switzerland

In the first 90 minutes, England was twice denied by goalkeeper Yann Sommer making fingertip saves to push the ball onto the woodwork, while Callum Wilson had a late strike ruled out following a VAR (video assistant referee) check.

Sommer again came to Switzerland's rescue during the 30 additional minutes but despite a steady stream of excellent Trent Alexander-Arnold crosses England could not find the breakthrough.

Gareth Southgate's side broke its penalty malaise at last year's FIFA World Cup and, after 11 converted kicks, including one from Pickford, the Everton keeper dived to his right to keep out Drmic's poor effort and finally settle the prolonged play-off clash.

England almost opened the scoring in the second minute, but Harry Kane's clever chip bounced back off the crossbar after goalkeeper Sommer got a touch to the ball.

Kane freed Raheem Sterling for a one-on-one chance but his tame finish was blocked by Sommer, the forward then failing to convert a right-wing cross from Alexander-Arnold.

Another pinpoint Alexander-Arnold delivery created an even better opportunity for Dele Alli in the 35th minute but his header flew over the crossbar.

Sommer made a great save to prevent Fabian Schar scoring an own goal after the interval, turning a deflection off the defender onto the post, then at the other end Pickford was called into action to push away Granit Xhaka's firm drive.

Substitute Wilson seemed to have won it late on for England, but the strike was disallowed after a VAR check for his foul on Manuel Akanji in the build-up.

A brilliant double save by Sommer maintained the deadlock in extra time, with the woodwork saving Switzerland again when Sterling beat the goalkeeper with a 20-yard free-kick.

Sommer could do nothing about England's penalties, with Pickford netting himself before making the decisive save from Drmic in the shootout.