COVID forces Czechs to pick new team

The clash in Olomouc was called off on Saturday (AEST) by the Football Association of the Czech Republic (FACR) after the team's 3-1 victory over Slovakia.

The game at Tehelne pole went ahead despite two positive COVID-19 results in the Czech camp, although every player was negative, and after the final whistle the FACR decided to end its preparations for Scotland with immediate effect.

However, in order to avoid potential sanctions for failing to fulfil the fixture against Scotland, the FACR reversed its decision on Saturday.

No one present in Bratislava, including players and coach Jaroslav Silhavy, will form part of the set-up for the meeting with Steve Clarke's team.

"After a debate with UEFA, it was decided that Monday's match with Scotland will take place at the original date and time," an FACR statement read.

"The FACR is now in close communication with the clubs with which it is deciding who will play for the Czech national team."