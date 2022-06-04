LaLiga
UEFA Nations League

Children boo England to beating in Budapest

A Dominik Szoboszlai penalty ended England's record 22-game unbeaten run as Gareth Southgate's side suffered a 1-0 loss to Hungary in its UEFA Nations League opener.

Getty

England had not lost since 2020 outside of penalty shootouts – its best sequence of all time – but left Budapest empty-handed in its first competitive match of a FIFA World Cup year.

The decisive goal came from the spot after substitute Reece James was penalised for a trailing arm on Zsolt Nagy in the box, allowing Szoboszlai to score 24 minutes from time and earn Hungary's first win against England since 1962.

It was a result welcomed by around 35,000 fans in a behind-closed-doors match, as children were allowed to attend in line with UEFA sanctions despite a stadium ban for racist behaviour at UEFA Euro 2020.

There were audible boos from those in attendance as England took the knee ahead of kick-off, back in Budapest where its players were the subject of racist abuse last year.

News England Hungary Football UEFA Nations League Dominik Szoboszlai
Previous Rangnick makes remarkable debut with Austria
Read
Rangnick makes remarkable debut with Austria
Next Southgate puzzled by child boos in Hungary
Read
Southgate puzzled by child boos in Hungary
-

Latest Stories

>