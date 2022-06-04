Children boo England to beating in Budapest

England had not lost since 2020 outside of penalty shootouts – its best sequence of all time – but left Budapest empty-handed in its first competitive match of a FIFA World Cup year.

The decisive goal came from the spot after substitute Reece James was penalised for a trailing arm on Zsolt Nagy in the box, allowing Szoboszlai to score 24 minutes from time and earn Hungary's first win against England since 1962.

It was a result welcomed by around 35,000 fans in a behind-closed-doors match, as children were allowed to attend in line with UEFA sanctions despite a stadium ban for racist behaviour at UEFA Euro 2020.

There were audible boos from those in attendance as England took the knee ahead of kick-off, back in Budapest where its players were the subject of racist abuse last year.