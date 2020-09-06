Blunt Republic of Ireland stunned by Finland

Only a late header from captain Shane Duffy rescued a point in Bulgaria on Thursday, and there was to be no Irish hero back in Dublin.

Fredrik Jensen made an instant impact from the bench with the only goal of the game in the 63rd minute, while Kenny's men failed to test Lukas Hradecky for much of a tight contest.

Defeat leaves Ireland already five points off the pace and in need of a lift for their crucial Euro 2020 play-off against Slovakia.

Ireland struggled to break Finland down in a frustrating first half and were grateful for a big early stop from Darren Randolph at the other end.

Robert Taylor's superb pass sent Teemu Pukki clear, but the Norwich City striker could not beat Randolph, who saved smartly with his left boot.

Although the hosts initially improved following the restart, the opener then came at the other end, courtesy of Jensen, just 19 seconds after his arrival in place of Joel Pohjanpalo.

Pukki fed Taylor on the left and a measured pass across the face of goal evaded both Randolph and his defenders, and the lunging substitute slammed into the net.

David McGoldrick might have had a similarly swift impact for Ireland but dallied in front of goal, before Hradecky blocked brilliantly from Callum Robinson.

Finland came on strong again as Taylor worked Randolph at his near post and, after Pukki dragged just wide, the Ireland goalkeeper made an outstanding fingertip save from Nikolai Alho.

Those stops meant Duffy could have again earned a draw as he rose to meet a Robbie Brady corner, but his header looped over as Finland held on.