United heads away to its LaLiga opponent on Friday (AEDT) with a 4-1 advantage at the halfway point in its last-16 tie.

With a comfortable three-goal cushion and an FA Cup quarter-final with Fulham to come on Monday, there had been suggestions Ten Hag would alter his XI.

But the Dutchman said he would name what he considers his strongest team for the clash, intending to treat the match with the respect he believes it deserves.

"It is always serious," he said. "We will play our best team. We have to put up a team that can adapt during the game.

"We know our opponent can, as they have really good players. We have to be ready to battle with them."

There is an added risk with Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro, who would be suspended if they were booked in Spain. Casemiro is already banned from domestic action.

But Ten Hag said: "They will play, both. It is a very good opponent. We need to go again. We need our best players and our best team."

United will be without several of their attacking talents for the trip, however, with Antony out through illness and Alejandro Garnacho ruled out with an ankle injury sustained against Southampton.

The teenager looks set to face a prolonged absence, with Ten Hag saying: "I can't say exactly [when he will be back]. It will take weeks, it is a serious injury."

The manager remained irate over the challenge from Saints full-back Kyle Walker-Peters that sidelined his player, although he assured Garnacho will return before the end of the season.

"Once again, after Christian Eriksen, we have a serious injury after a contact," Ten Hag said. "He will be back before the end of the season. We need to get him back as soon as possible, and we hope he is ready."