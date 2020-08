Winner of this competition in 2014, 2015 and 2016, Sevilla took another stride towards glory after resisting heavy pressure from United in this semi-final.

United went ahead with a Bruno Fernandes penalty, but former Liverpool fringe player Suso levelled for Sevilla.

And De Jong connected sweetly with a cross swung over by Jesus Navas in the 78th minute to send Julen Lopetegui's side through to Friday's showpiece.